Thailand’s king appoints his consort as queen days before his formal coronation

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, has married his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, a former flight attendant who had been a commander of his bodyguard unit, just three days before his official coronation Saturday.

The surprise announcement in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday said she is legally married to the king and is now known as Queen Suthida.

Video from Wednesday’s wedding ceremony was later broadcast on the nightly Royal News segment which aired on all Thai television channels, according to Reuters.

Even though the new queen has been in the public eye for about three years, not much is known about her. She reportedly is 40-years-old and has previously worked as a flight attendant for Thai Airways International.

In 2014, she joined the palace guard and became the deputy commander of the king's personal guard three years later. In 2016, The king also reportedly made her a full general in the Royal Thai Army.

According to Reuters, there has been some speculation by foreign media that the two were romantically linked, but the palace had previously never acknowledged a relationship between them.

Vajiralongkorn, also known by the title King Rama X, became king in 2016 after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

He is expected to be officially crowned on Saturday in elaborate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies, followed by a procession through Bangkok the next day.

Vajiralongkorn has had three previous marriages.

