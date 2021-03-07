10 of Britain’s most dangerous convicted terrorists seeking early release through parole

Ten of Britain’s most dangerous convicted terrorists are bidding for early release through parole, according to reports.

The prisoners include Parviz Khan, 50, who was jailed for life in 2008 for attempting to kidnap and behead a Muslim British soldier, and Jawad Akbar, 37, who was also jailed for life in 2007 for plotting to bomb shopping centers, clubs and the gas network.

Other cases being considered include Brits who wanted to join ISIS fighters in Iraq and convicts who posted incendiary videos online.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "Reviews are undertaken with extreme care. Protecting the public is our priority."

There has been a major outcry over the felons' potential release.

Chris Phillips, former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, said: "Early release for any would be unthinkable, and a huge gamble with lives."

Eilish O’Gara of the Henry Jackson Society, a trans-Atlantic foreign policy and national security think tank, added: "They must not be freed even if there is a shred of doubt."