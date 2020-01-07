Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

Teenage British neo-Nazi jailed for planning terrorist attack

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A British neo-Nazi teen who described himself as a “natural sadist” during his trial was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years behind bars for planning a terrorist attack, according to reports.

The 17-year-old, who could not be named for legal reasons, was found guilty last year of planning terrorist acts in the city of Durham between October 2017 and March 2018, making him the youngest person to be convicted for such crimes, BBC reported.

U.K. authorities say a teen kept a "hit list" of places in his community he planned to commit acts of terrorism. 

U.K. authorities say a teen kept a "hit list" of places in his community he planned to commit acts of terrorism.  (Counter Terrorism Police NE)

Investigators said the teen had kept a “guerrilla warfare” manual in which he targeted schools, pubs and post offices in his area as potential targets for terrorist acts.

In March 2019, local authorities seized documents from his home, including details of a planned arson campaign against synagogues and a collection of far-right literature, The Guardian reported.

Investigators also said an analysis of his computer and mobile phone devices showed he had extensively researched firearms, explosives and knives.

Prosecutors said during his sentencing at Manchester crown court that the teen had an “admiration” for Adolf Hitler and was fascinated by the 1999 Columbine high school massacre in which two armed teenagers killed 12 students and one teacher.

DATA LEAK FROM NEO-NAZI WEBSITE MAY REVEAL PERSONAL INFORMATION ON EXTREMISTS, REPORTS SAY

Judge David Stockdale said it was regrettable that a “young man of high intellect” had gone down “such a twisted and -- many would say sick -- ideological path.”

The teen’s lawyer argued for prosecutors to consider his clients’ apparent autism and young age as having an influence on his behavior.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen was sentenced to six years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court followed by five years on license, similar to the American equivalent of being on probation.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.