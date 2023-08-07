Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

Teen boy killed, woman injured on French amusement park ride: report

The teen was killed on the ‘Adrenaline’ cable swing ride, which reaches speeds of up to 70 mph

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Ohio amusement park guests evacuated from 200+ foot roller coaster, forced to walk down lengthy stairs Video

Ohio amusement park guests evacuated from 200+ foot roller coaster, forced to walk down lengthy stairs

Amusement park guests at Ohio's Cedar Point were forced to walk down a 200+ foot roller coaster by stairs after a mechanical issue. (Credit: Josh Lett)

A teenage boy died and a woman was injured after falling off an amusement park ride in France, authorities said Sunday. 

The death of the 17-year-old occurred in the resort town of Cap d’Agde on France's southern coast after strong winds rocked the ride at Luna Park, The Sun reported. The victim fell around 180 feet. 

"Two people were victims of an accident while using the Adrenaline attraction. An adolescent aged 17 died of his injuries and a young woman of 19 was taken to hospital at Montpellier as an absolute emergency (case)," local prosecutor Raphael Balland stated.

OHIO AMUSEMENT PARK'S ONCE 'FASTEST,' 'STEEPEST' ROLLER COASTER THAT HELD GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FREEZES MIDAIR

France amusement park

A teenage girl died and a woman was injured at Luna Park in France over the weekend.  (Google Maps)

BOY, 6, FALLS OFF FLORIDA ROLLER COASTER FORCING AMUSEMENT PARK TO CLOSE RIDE

The amusement park ride reaches speeds of up to 70 mph, according to reports. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old woman was in critical condition in a hospital. 

The accident prompted the park's closure on Sunday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cap d'Adge mayor Gilles d'Ettore told AFP that Saturday night had been very windy, which is "very rare for Agde." He said there was no local by-law for halting the ride in the event of wind at the popular seaside resort on France's Mediterranean coast.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.