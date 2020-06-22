Expand / Collapse search
Mexican Cartel Violence
Tearful Mexican cartel boss threatens government for arresting mother

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A violent Mexican cartel leader fought back tears as he vowed “to blow up" the government in retaliation for detaining his mother over the weekend.

Jose “El Marro” Yepez, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, issued the threat via social media, according to reports.

“I’m going to be a stone in your shoe. I’m going to blow up, you will see,” says Yepez in the video, according to Reuters. He is seen wearing jeans with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

Firefighters work on a burning car outside a store after an operation by security forces against organized crime in Celaya, in Guanajuato state, Mexico June 20, 2020.

Firefighters work on a burning car outside a store after an operation by security forces against organized crime in Celaya, in Guanajuato state, Mexico June 20, 2020. (Reuters)

MEXICAN DRUG LORD WANTED IN US AGENT'S DEATH IS PLEADING POVERTY IN HOPES OF AVOIDING ARREST

Violent clashes took place over the weekend in the city of Celaya in the Mexican state of Guanajuato as forces loyal to Yepez battled with forces from the Mexican government, the BBC reported.

Twenty-six people were arrested, including the mother, sister and a cousin of Yepez, according to the BBC.

DRUG CARTELS AT THE BORDER TRYING TO ‘EXPLOIT’ CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, CBP CHIEF SAYS

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel is mainly dedicated to stealing petroleum from state-run oil company Pemex at an industrial scale, according to Reuters.

In the video Yepez says he feared the authorities would frame his mother as one of the leaders of the cartel, Reuters reported.

“In my mother’s and my people name...I don’t fear you,” he said.

He also included in his threat his criminal rival Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho” of the Jalisco Cartel, the Puerto Vallarta Daily News reported.