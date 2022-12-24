Expand / Collapse search
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working

The announcement comes days after the Taliban said women can no longer attend universities

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The Taliban-controlled Afghanistan government has instructed all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop allowing women to come to work.

The announcement, which came in a letter from the economy ministry and confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of Islamic dress code for women.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, said he was "deeply concerned" by reports of the letter, which was a "clear breach of humanitarian principles".

It was not immediately clear how the order would affect U.N. agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan delivering services amid the country's humanitarian crisis.

TALIBAN MINISTER DOUBLES DOWN ON BANNING WOMEN FROM UNIVERSITIES FOR VIOLATING 'ISLAM AND AFGHAN HONOR'

Afghan women chant and hold signs to protest during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022. 

Afghan women chant and hold signs to protest during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin)

The U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said the United Nations would try to meet with Taliban leadership to "obtain clarity on the reported order".

Afghanistan's already struggling economy has tipped into crisis since the Taliban took over in 2021, with the country facing sanctions and cuts in development aid.

Humanitarian aid, aimed at meeting urgent needs, has provided a lifeline to millions of people. Over half of Afghanistan's population are reliant on humanitarian aid, according to the International Rescue Committee.

BIDEN ADMIN REJECTS AFGHAN HERO'S VISA, LEAVING HIM TO FACE POSSIBLE DEPORTATION: 'MY LIFE' IS AT STAKE

Taliban holds a military parade with equipment captured from U.S. army in Kandahar, Afghanistan

Taliban holds a military parade with equipment captured from U.S. army in Kandahar, Afghanistan (Photo by Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The announcement comes days after the Taliban stopped allowing women to attend universities despite previously assuring the international community women would be allowed to seek higher education.

Since the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government in 2021, the Taliban has systematically cracked down on women's rights. Girls have been banned from middle school and high school, women have been restricted from most employment and must wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A Taliban security personnel stands guard at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak on Dec. 12, 2022. 

A Taliban security personnel stands guard at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak on Dec. 12, 2022.  (AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News’ Elizabeth Heckman and Reuters contributed to this report

