Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Afghanistan
Published

Taliban launches spring offensive despite delicate peace negotiations with US

Steve Harrigan
By Steve Harrigan | Fox News
close
Fox News returns to Kabul 18 years after the start of the Afghanistan warVideo

Fox News returns to Kabul 18 years after the start of the Afghanistan war

KABUL - Eighteen years after the start of the Afghan war, Kabul is one of the fastest growing cities on the planet.

The population has quadrupled but the infrastructure shows little progress - Afghanistan remains the land of the wheel. Wheelbarrows for hire do double duty as lounge chairs for their owners.

Some, like female construction workers in hard hats and burqas, have one foot in the present and the other in the 15th century.

FOX NEWS' STEVE HARRIGAN REFLECTS ON AFGHANISTAN, AMERICA'S LONGEST WAR

Which way that balance tips depends on peace negotiations now underway between the U.S. and the Taliban.

As part of any deal, the U.S. would require a pledge that terrorists would not be allowed to use Afghanistan as a base to launch attacks on the West or other nations.

A retrospective on conflict in Afghanistan and the fight against the TalibanVideo

But many Afghans believe the only thing standing between them and strict Islamic Taliban rule are the 14,000 U.S. troops still based in Afghanistan.

We spoke to one college student who said life as he knows it would end if the U.S. troops leave.

DON HARVEL: IT'S TIME FOR THE AFGHAN PEOPLE TO TAKE THE LEAD AGAINST AFGHANISTAN

Despite peace talks, the Taliban just announced a Spring Offensive - attacking in different parts of the country - a move U.S. officials have called reckless.

In heavily-guarded Kabul, weeks can go by without major violence. 18 years ago you had to wear full body armor every day - not now.

In last year’s Spring offensive the Taliban said its prime target was U.S. forces. Now it says the focus is on attacking anyone connected with the Afghan government.

Eighteen years ago the Taliban were on the run, turning their Toyota pickups around in the face of U.S. Special Forces guided air attacks.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

18 years later they are back, in control of half of the country and waiting for a U.S. withdrawal.

Steve Harrigan currently serves as a Miami-based correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2001 as a Moscow-based correspondent.