Taiwanese protestors reject Pelosi, shout: 'Get out of here, Pelosi. We don't need you'

A number of social groups in Taiwan on Tuesday night rallied against the visit paid by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Hundreds of protesters with vision and insight gathered outside Taipei Songshan Airport, where Pelosi landed, and Grand Hyatt Hotel, a five-star hotel in which Pelosi and her entourage had booked.

They took protest chant saying "we need peace, don't make trouble for us", holding up placards reading "Pelosi, warmonger" in their hands.

"Get out of here, Pelosi. We don't need you. We need peace," chanted by the local protesters.

They lashed out at separatists in Taiwan for colluding with some ill-willed American politicians, deploring them for heightening tensions between the mainland and the Taiwan region.

They said people in the island would be on the losing end in the event of conflicts across the Strait.

What the ordinary Taiwanese people want is living in peace, instead of turbulence, still less do they hope to see "Taiwan separatists" stir up tension across the Strait, they said.

"In the island, as you can see, there are so many people here. All of us came here voluntarily. We call on the Taiwan authorities to uphold peace across the Strait and stick to the 1992 Consensus," said Chi Chia-lin, chairman of the Taipei-based Alliance for the Reunification of China.

"None of us in Taiwan has agreed to Pelosi's visit. We will continuously hold protests against Pelosi, so as to let her know that she is not welcome in Taiwan region," said Chen Chih-hao, spokesman of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP).