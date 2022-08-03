Pelosi: China 'cannot prevent world leaders or anyone' from going to Taiwan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued an official statement on her trip to Taiwan, pointing to the importance of supporting the island and its democracy while alluding to Chinese threats against her.

China had threatened "serious consequences" if Pelosi went to Taiwan during her current tour of Asia, but the House Speaker and a congressional delegation were undeterred.

"Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party. While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes, and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the visit "should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan," calling their democratic government "one of the freest and most open in the world."

The Democratic leader discussed some of what was covered during her meetings in Taiwan, saying that she and her colleagues "reaffirmed Congress’ ongoing commitment to helping Taiwan defend its freedom in the face of aggression." She also stated that the new CHIPS and Science Act will help both the American and Taiwanese economies, and looked forward to working with Taiwan on other issues including climate change.

"[O]ur partnership remains unwavering, and support in the Congress – House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans – remains ironclad,"

During her visit, Pelosi met with officials including President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Jospeh Wu, and received the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, an honor she said is "an enduring symbol of friendship between America and Taiwan.

Pelosi's visit came during a multi-country trip to Asia, which began in Singapore and will continue with stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.