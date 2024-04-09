Taiwan war games to simulate China turning a military drill into an attack: report

Taiwan’s annual war game exercises this year will feature simulating a scenario in which China turns one of its frequent military drills around the island into an actual attack, a report says.

Tung Chih-hsing, the head of the joint combat planning department of Taiwan’s defense ministry, made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday, according to Reuters. He reportedly added that the drills would integrate naval, air, coast guard forces, drones and shore-mounted anti-ship weapons to establish an "attack and kill chain" at sea.

The Han Kuang exercises are set to begin in April with eight days of tabletop drills followed by combat exercises in July, Reuters is reporting, citing the defense ministry.

"In addition, [we will] use naval and air forces and coast guard ships to jointly carry out escort operations" in the simulated event of a blockade of Taiwan by China, the news agency also quoted Tung as saying.

China had practiced blockading Taiwan during a round of war games last April, Reuters reports.

Last week, dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around Taiwan on the same day that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with President Biden.

Taiwan’s defense ministry says it "monitored the situation and employed appropriate force to respond."

During the phone call with Xi on April 2, the White House said, "President Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea."

"The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference," the White House added. "They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues... including counternarcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address AI-related risks, and continuing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges."

