TAIWAN

Taiwan war games to simulate China turning a military drill into an attack: report

Han Kuang exercises will also establish a maritime 'attack and kill chain,' Taiwan says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Taiwan’s annual war game exercises this year will feature simulating a scenario in which China turns one of its frequent military drills around the island into an actual attack, a report says. 

Tung Chih-hsing, the head of the joint combat planning department of Taiwan’s defense ministry, made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday, according to Reuters. He reportedly added that the drills would integrate naval, air, coast guard forces, drones and shore-mounted anti-ship weapons to establish an "attack and kill chain" at sea. 

The Han Kuang exercises are set to begin in April with eight days of tabletop drills followed by combat exercises in July, Reuters is reporting, citing the defense ministry. 

"In addition, [we will] use naval and air forces and coast guard ships to jointly carry out escort operations" in the simulated event of a blockade of Taiwan by China, the news agency also quoted Tung as saying. 

CHINA SENDS WARPLANES, BOATS AROUND TAIWAN FOLLOWING PHONE CALL BETWEEN XI AND BIDEN 

Taiwan military drills 2022

Soldiers exit from an amphibious assault vehicle during the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, in July 2022.  (Reuters/Ann Wang)

China had practiced blockading Taiwan during a round of war games last April, Reuters reports. 

Last week, dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around Taiwan on the same day that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with President Biden. 

TAIWAN FURIOUS AFTER CHINA HIJACKS GLOBAL SYMPATHY FOR DEVASTATING EARTHQUAKE 

Taiwan military drills helicopter landing

Black Hawk helicopters prepare to land at Taoyuan International Airport as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in July 2023.  (Reuters/Ann Wang)

Taiwan’s defense ministry says it "monitored the situation and employed appropriate force to respond." 

 During the phone call with Xi on April 2, the White House said, "President Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea." 

Taiwan defense ministry press briefing

Tung Chih-hsing, joint combat planning department chief of Taiwan's Defence Ministry, attends a press briefing on the annual Han Kuang military drills, in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 9, 2024.  (Reuters/Ben Blanchard)

"The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference," the White House added. "They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues... including counternarcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address AI-related risks, and continuing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges." 

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

