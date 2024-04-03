Expand / Collapse search
China

China sends warplanes, boats around Taiwan following phone call between Xi and Biden

The phone call was the first between the two since mid-2022 and was expected to touch on the Taiwan issue

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden, China's Xi discuss TikTok during first conversation since November Video

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has more on President Biden's foreign policy and the border crisis at home on 'Special Report.' 

Dozens of Chinese warplanes and multiple naval ships were reported around the island of Taiwan this week, the largest coordinated display this year. 

At least 30 planes and nine ships were detected in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

"30 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s northern, middle line, and SW ADIZ," the Taiwanese MND announced via social media. "[Republic of China Armed Forces] have monitored the situation and employed appropriate force to respond."

"The Republic of China" is the official name of Taiwan, compared to its mainland, communist contemporary, the People's Republic of China.

BIDEN, CHINA'S XI HOLD PHONE CALL ON TAIWAN, AI, TRADE

The Taiwan Ministry of National Security released a notice early Wednesday reporting dozens of incursions by the People's Liberation Army into the island's airspace and territorial waters. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense)

The coordinated display of military force by the People's Liberation Army around Taiwan followed a phone call between leaders of the People's Republic of China and the United States.

President Biden held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday – the first time the two have spoken since July 2022.

CHINA'S XI JINPING TELLS DUTCH PM THAT RESTRICTING TECHNOLOGY ACCESS WON'T STOP CHINA'S ADVANCE

Presidents Xi-and Biden

President Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

The White House has yet to offer details about the call, but Biden and Xi were expected to discuss Taiwan, narcotics, artificial intelligence and China's support for Russia against Ukraine

The White House described the conversation as merely a "check-in" between the two leaders.

Biden last spoke with Xi in person in November, their first public interaction since Biden took to referring to Xi as a "dictator" in June of last year. Biden used the term after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy craft on the East Coast after allowing it to traverse the continental U.S.

Taiwan China

A map showing the locations of Chinese incursions into Taiwanese territory on Wednesday as reported by the Ministry of National Defense. (Taiwan Ministry of National  Defense)

Biden again referred to Xi as a dictator in November last year as conversation around Taiwan heated up.

Biden has stated repeatedly in the past that the U.S. would intervene if China were to invade Taiwan, but the White House has walked back the statement each time.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com