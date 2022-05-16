Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

Liberal Australian mayor stabbed in suspected home invasion, suspects remain at large: police

Sydney-area mayor Patrick Conolly was stabbed in upper arm in a home invasion authorities say was a case of 'mistaken identity'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A liberal Australian mayor was stabbed in an alleged overnight home invasion Monday, as the group of five to six suspects who barged into the Sydney-area house got away unscathed. 

Patrick Conolly, the 32-year-old liberal mayor of Hawkesbury Council, was stabbed in the upper left arm during a suspected home invasion in his Bligh Park neighborhood, near Windsor, which is a suburb of Sydney, Australia, located in the state of New South Wales, according to local authorities. 

Authorities said their preliminary investigation suggests that Conolly was not the intended target, and the episode could have been a case of "mistaken identity," the Guardian reported. 

Patrick Conolly, Mayor of Hawkesbury, seen on his professional Facebook page. 

Patrick Conolly, Mayor of Hawkesbury, seen on his professional Facebook page.  (Patrick Conolly - Mayor of Hawkesbury)

Police said between five and six men forced their way inside around 12:45 a.m. local time when Conolly was home with his wife and four children. 

The suspects took a few personal items from the home and fled the scene in the mayor’s white Skoda. 

No arrests have been announced. Conolly was treated at the scene then transported to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition. His wife and children were not harmed in the incident.

A manhunt for the suspects is underway, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, and anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dash camera footage is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Conolly was elected mayor of Hawkesbury, a local government area of New South Wales, in 2020. 

