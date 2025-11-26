Expand / Collapse search
Hong Kong

Fire tears through Hong Kong housing complex, killing at least 13 with others reported trapped

Resident says fire alarms failed to go off when blaze broke out

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
A fire engulfed several high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district Wednesday, killing at least 13 people and reportedly trapping others inside.

Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department said it received reports of a blaze breaking out at the Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, a district in the northern New Territories, around 2:50 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a No. 5 alarm, the most severe rating in Hong Kong, by 6:22 p.m.

In a government statement, the department said nine people were taken to the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital and the Prince of Wales Hospital.

EXPLOSION ROCKS SENIOR LIVING APARTMENT BUILDING IN OHIO, MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED 

Fire sweeps through bamboo scaffolding as thick smoke rises above a residential complex.

Flames engulf bamboo scaffolding across several buildings at Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Nov. 26, 2025. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Four people were pronounced dead and three were in critical condition. Another was listed as serious, and one was stable.

Tang Ping-keung, the secretary for security of Hong Kong, said one fireman died after sustaining injuries while battling the blaze.

"I am profoundly grieved at the passing of Mr Ho, who lost his life in the course of an operation. I offer my deepest condolences to his family members," Tang said.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a burning high-rise apartment complex covered in bamboo scaffolding.

Firefighters work to extinguish flames engulfing bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Nov. 26, 2025. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Photos from the scene showed the bamboo scaffolding of the towers engulfed in flames and thick, dark smoke pouring out of multiple floors.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, and one man was photographed in visible distress, saying his wife was trapped inside.

LA FIREFIGHTERS ORDERED TO LEAVE FIRE THAT EXPLODED INTO PALISADES FIRE DAYS LATER: REPORT

An elderly man breaks down in distress near an active fire scene.

Wong, 71, reacts after claiming his wife is trapped inside Wang Fuk Court during a major fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Nov. 26, 2025. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Chan Kwong-tak, an 83-year-old retiree living in the community, told The South China Morning Post that the fire alarms failed to go off when the blaze broke out, even though the buildings were equipped with them.

"If someone was sleeping then, they were done," he said.

Tai Po’s former district councillor, Herman Yiu Kwan-ho, also told the outlet that residents reported not hearing the fire alarms go off even after they detected the smell of smoke. He said they were only warned when a security guard knocked on their doors, giving them little time to get out.

The Tai Po District Office opened temporary shelters for people in need at the Kwong Fuk Community Hall and the Tung Cheong Street Community Hall.

