Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Swiss-Italian woman with Islamic State ties convicted in brutal stabbing

Switzerland convicts woman with IS ties of attempted murder in department store stabbing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Switzerland's federal criminal court on Monday convicted a Swiss-Italian woman of attempted murder and ties to the banned radical group Islamic State over the stabbing of two women in a department store.

She was handed a nine-year prison sentence.

The attacker, who is in her late 20s but was not identified by name, was also convicted Monday by the court in the town of Bellinzona of "repeated illegal practice of prostitution," the court said. Regulated prostitution is allowed in Switzerland.

CANADA MASS STABBING: ONE SUSPECT FOUND DEAD; BROTHER REMAINS AT LARGE

The verdict follows a four-day trial in late August and early September over the Nov. 24, 2020, attack in the Manor chain department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano.

Woman convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of two women in a Swiss department stores has also been convicted of "repeated illegal practice of prostitution," in the town of Bellinzona in the past.

Woman convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of two women in a Swiss department stores has also been convicted of "repeated illegal practice of prostitution," in the town of Bellinzona in the past. ( Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The suspect was quickly detained and the two women who were attacked — seemingly at random — survived. Regional police said at the time that one had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other had minor injuries.

In its ruling, the court said the attacker had used a knife to try to decapitate the victims "while praising ISIS" — an acronym for the radical Islamic State group — in a premeditated way.

UNITED KINGDOM KNIFE CRIME GROWING TO EPIDEMIC LEVELS

"For the court, the defendant acted with a total absence of scruples, a particularly odious motive and goal, and showed no signs of wanting to repent or make serious apologies, either during the investigation or court proceedings," the court said in a statement.

The attack was a rare instance of violence linked to radical Islamic extremism in Switzerland, which was largely spared the wave of such violence that has hit other countries in Europe and around the world over the past two decades.