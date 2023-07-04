Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Suspected car ramming 'terror attack' wounds 7, Israeli police say

The assailant was shot and killed by a civilian at the scene of the attack, police say

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people were wounded in what is being described as a vehicular terror attack in Israel on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old Palestinian man on a medical permit in Tel Aviv, Israel, reportedly drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk to strike bystanders. The assailant then exited the vehicle and brandished a knife, stabbing the victims, according to police. 

"We understand that he was alone, and we have no doubt that this was an attack," said Tel Aviv Police District Commander Ami Eshed, according to Haaretz. 

"[Police] are taking action to find out if the assailant was accompanied by anyone else. This is a difficult event but currently the situation is stable," the officer added. 

ISRAEL DEPLOYS THOUSANDS OF TROOPS, DRONES IN ATTACK ON JENIN STRONGHOLD IN TERRORISM 'HOTSPOT'

July 4 Israel car ramming

Members of Israeli security and emergency personnel work at the site of a reported car ramming attack in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. The suspected attack has resulted in injuries police and medics said, on the second day of a major Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials identified the assailant as Hasin Halilah, reportedly from the Palestinian village of Samua, near Hebron, according to Tazpit Press Service. He was reportedly shot and killed by a civilian bystander at the scene of the attack.

Officials report that seven individuals suffered injuries, including one 46-year-old woman who was evacuated to a nearby hospital with severe stab wounds.

Hamas released a statement calling the attack the "first response" to Israeli military operations in the West Bank.

PROTESTORS SWARM ISRAEL'S BEN GURION AIRPORT OVER NETANYAHU-BACKED JUDICIAL REFORM BID

July 4 Israel terrorism

Members of Israeli emergency personnel transport an injured woman at the site of a reported car ramming attack in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. The suspected attack has resulted in injuries police and medics said, on the second day of a major Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

"The heroic action in Tel Aviv is the first response to Israel's crimes against our people in the Jenin refugee camp. As the [Palestinian] resistance has already put it – Israel will pay the price for its crimes," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem said, according to a report from Haaretz.

The Israeli military deployed thousands of troops and drones in an attack on a Palestinian militant stronghold in the West Bank on Sunday night.

Military officials expect the roughly 2,000 troops to remain in the West Bank city of Jenin for up to 48 hours after launching the operation. 

HEZBOLLAH OUTPOSTS ALONG LEBANESE-ISRAELI BORDER TRIGGER UN RESPONSE

Israeli Security Force terrorism 4 July

Members of Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported car ramming attack in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. The suspected attack has resulted in injuries police and medics said, on the second day of a major Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday's fighting centered around a mosque in Jenin that was being used as a base of operations. Israeli forces say they searched lower floors of the mosque where militants had barricaded themselves and "located two pits that contained explosive devices, weapons and military equipment affiliated with the terrorist organizations."

Palestinian officials say at least eight people were killed and 50 were wounded in the attack, which was larger than any operation Israel has carried out this year.

Israel Palestinians

Residents of the Jenin refugee camp fled their homes as the Israeli military pressed ahead with an operation in the area on July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian terrorist activity for months, with Iranian-backed militants carrying out attacks within Israel.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com