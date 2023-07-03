Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israel deploys thousands of troops, drones in attack on Jenin stronghold in terrorism 'hotspot'

Palestinian officials say at least 8 people were killed and 50 injured during the West Bank operation

By Anders Hagstrom , Yonat Friling | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Israeli military deployed thousands of troops and drones in an attack on a Palestinian militant stronghold in the West Bank on Sunday night.

Military officials expect the roughly 2,000 troops to remain in the West Bank city of Jenin for up to 48 hours after launching the operation. Palestinian officials say at least eight people were killed and 50 were wounded in the attack, which was larger than any operation Israel has carried out this year.

"The operational command center served as an advanced observation and reconnaissance center, a place where armed terrorists would gather before and after terrorist activities," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, adding that it also served as "a hub for coordination and communication among the terrorists."

"Over the past hours, our security forces have been operating against terror hotspots in the city of Jenin. In the face of terrorism, we will take a proactive and decisive approach. Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel, will pay a heavy price," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement. "We are closely watching the actions of our enemies and Israel's defense establishment is prepared for every scenario. I commend the IDF and ISA for their determination and operations."

IRAN BUILDING NUCLEAR FACILITY DEEP ENOUGH THAT US BOMBS WOULD LIKELY BE INCAPABLE OF DESTROYING IT: REPORT

Israel

Smoke rises during an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets in a militant stronghold and thousands of troops were deployed in the area. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a virtual security assessment with top officials Monday morning to discuss the operation and prepare for any response. Israel is already preparing for potential rocket fire from Gaza.

Participating in the conversation were the defense minister, the strategic affairs minister, the director of the ISA, the director of the National Security Council, the prime minister's chief of staff, the prime minister's military secretary, the head of IDF Intelligence, the head of IDF Operations, the coordinator of government activities in the territories, and the head of the IDF Intelligence Research Department.

GAZA MILITANTS, ISRAEL EXCHANGE MORE AIRSTRIKES IN MOST VIOLENT CONFLICT IN MONTHS DESPITE CEASE-FIRE EFFORTS

Ben

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a virtual security assessment with top officials Monday morning to discuss the operation and prepare for any response. (Israeli PM's office)

Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian terrorist activity for months, with Iranian-backed militants carrying out attacks within Israel.

There have been several skirmishes in and around the city throughout 2023, with Israeli forces carrying out operations targeting specific individuals and strongholds.

In late June, Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian who was suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year.

Israel

Tires burn during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The house belonged to Kamal Jouri, one of two Palestinians suspected of killing Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank in October. He and a second suspect were arrested by the military in February, and the army demolished the second suspect's home earlier this month. A Palestinian militant group called the Den of Lions claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.