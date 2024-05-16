Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Suspect who shot Slovakia PM Fico reveals possible motive: report

Robert Fico expected to survive following ‘assassination attempt’ in Handlova

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Slovakia PM Robert Fico shot multiple times Video

Slovakia PM Robert Fico shot multiple times

An ambulance is seen racing through the streets of Handlova, Slovakia following the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. (Credit: Reuters)

The 71-year-old suspect who allegedly shot Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico has appeared in an undated Facebook video that may offer clues into his motive, in which he is heard saying "I do not agree with government policy," reports say. 

Fico, 59, is expected to survive after being shot multiple times Wednesday while he was greeting supporters at an event outside a cultural center in the town of Handlova, Defense Minister Robert Kalina says. 

A suspect was swiftly arrested following the attack and an initial investigation found "a clear political motivation," Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok added. 

In a video that has surfaced on Facebook, a person who matched images of the man taken into custody Wednesday was heard saying "I do not agree with government policy," according to Reuters. 

SLOVAKIA’S PRIME MINISTER EXPECTED TO SURVIVE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AS SHOCK REVERBERATES ACROSS EUROPE 

A suspect being arrested

Police arrest a man after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, on Wednesday, May 15. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP)

"Liquidated mass media. Why is [public broadcaster] RTVS being attacked?" the man reportedly continued, while also questioning the removal of the chairman of a state judicial council. 

Slovakia’s government in late April had approved a controversial overhaul of the country's public radio and television services, a move that critics say would result in the government taking full control of the media. 

Fico said the changes are needed because RTVS is politically biased and "is in conflict with the Slovak government." The proposed changes would mean it is replaced by a new organization. 

But thousands rallied in Slovakia’s capital in March to condemn the plan, which was widely criticized by local journalists, the opposition, international media organizations and the European Commission, The Associated Press reports. 

SLOVAKIA PRIME MINISTER IS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES 

Suspect detained after Slovakia PM shot

A person is detained following the shooting of Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico in Handlova, on Wednesday, May 15. (Reuters/Radovan Stoklasa)

Media in Slovakia say the suspect is a former shopping mall security guard and a member of a Slovak Society of Writers, according to Reuters. 

He reportedly has been charged with attempted murder and could face 25 years to life if convicted. 

Robert Fico greets people in Slovakia

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, on Wednesday, May, 15. He later was shot in the same area following the meeting. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP)

President Biden and other international leaders have condemned the shooting, with Slovakia President-elect Peter Pellegrini calling it an "assassination attempt." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.