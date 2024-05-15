Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico injured in shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody Wednesday after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times, leaving him in a "life-threatening condition."

The shooting happened in Handlova, about 90 miles northeast of the capital of Bratislava.

"Utterly shocked by today's brutal attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, which I condemn in strongest possible terms," Slovakia President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on X.

"I wish him [a] lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and close ones," she added.

A statement on Fico's Facebook page says he has "been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition."

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

The shooting took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

Images taken from the area showed a male individual being detained by authorities and Fico being rushed into a vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Government Office of the Slovak Republic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In the wake of the shooting, Slovakia’s major opposition parties, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, canceled a planned protest against a government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

"We absolutely and strongly condemn violence and today's shooting of Premier Robert Fico," said Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka. "At the same time we call on all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension."

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people that shares a border with Ukraine, has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022, donating arms and opening its borders for refugees fleeing the war.

But Fico has stopped military aid. He also opposes European Union sanctions on Russia and wants to block Ukraine from joining NATO, according to The Associated Press.

Fico's government won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament in November last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.