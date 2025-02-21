Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial near US embassy

No motive has yet been determined for the attack in Germany's capital city

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
German police arrested a suspect after a stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial left a person seriously injured on Friday evening local time.

Police haven’t yet given a motive or made any connection between the stabbing and the Holocaust memorial, known as the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the U.S. Embassy located nearby. 

The stabbing also came two days before Germany’s national elections on Sunday. 

2 PEOPLE ARE KILLED IN A KNIFE ATTACK IN GERMANY; SCHOLZ SAYS THERE MUST BE CONSEQUENCES

Scene of the stabbing in Berlin

Police and first responders arrive at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin after a suspected knife attack on Friday. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

The victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was identified as a 30-year-old Spanish tourist, according to The Associated Press. 

"Our forces have detained a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene," Berlin police posted on X. "Investigations continue."

'RANDOM' STABBING SPREE AT FESTIVAL IN GERMANY LEAVES 3 DEAD, OTHERS INJURED: REPORT

Stabbing suspect being arrested in Berlin

Police officers detain a suspect at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin after another man was seriously injured on Friday. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

During a news conference, police spokesperson Florian Nath said the attack happened around 6 p.m., "probably with a knife. Maybe with something else." 

The suspect was arrested around three hours later after he was seen near the memorial. 

"He had blood on his hands, and this made him very suspicious," Nath said.

Police officer guarding stabbing scene in Berlin

A police officer stands in front of the Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the site in Berlin on Friday. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

In an update, police said on X that a larger area around the crime scene was being searched "for clues by additional emergency services, police dogs and the police helicopter." 

Benjamin Weinthal, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 