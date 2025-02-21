Suspect arrested after stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial near US embassy

German police arrested a suspect after a stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial left a person seriously injured on Friday evening local time.

Police haven’t yet given a motive or made any connection between the stabbing and the Holocaust memorial, known as the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, or the U.S. Embassy located nearby.

The stabbing also came two days before Germany’s national elections on Sunday.

The victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was identified as a 30-year-old Spanish tourist, according to The Associated Press.

"Our forces have detained a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene," Berlin police posted on X. "Investigations continue."

During a news conference, police spokesperson Florian Nath said the attack happened around 6 p.m., "probably with a knife. Maybe with something else."

The suspect was arrested around three hours later after he was seen near the memorial.

"He had blood on his hands, and this made him very suspicious," Nath said.

In an update, police said on X that a larger area around the crime scene was being searched "for clues by additional emergency services, police dogs and the police helicopter."

Benjamin Weinthal, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.