'Random' stabbing spree at festival in Germany leaves 3 dead, others injured: report

A festival in Germany dissolved into chaos after three people were killed in a stabbing spree, local German news agency dpa reported.

The incident happened near the central square of Solingen, Germany, which is located near Cologne and Duesseldorf, at approximately 9:35 p.m. local time.

The residents in the city were enjoying a festival to mark the town's 650 year anniversary when the attack occurred.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the outlet added.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

The local agency reported that the weapon was believed to be a knife.

Photos from the incident showed police standing guard near the town center and ambulances at the scene.

This is a breaking news story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.