'Random' stabbing spree at festival in Germany leaves 3 dead, others injured: report

Deadly incident unfolded as residents were celebrating 650 year anniversary of town of Solingen

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A festival in Germany dissolved into chaos after three people were killed in a stabbing spree, local German news agency dpa reported.

The incident happened near the central square of Solingen, Germany, which is located near Cologne and Duesseldorf, at approximately 9:35 p.m. local time. 

The residents in the city were enjoying a festival to mark the town's 650 year anniversary when the attack occurred. 

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the outlet added.

The local agency reported that the weapon was believed to be a knife. 

Photos from the incident showed police standing guard near the town center and ambulances at the scene.

This is a breaking news story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

