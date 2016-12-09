Study: Latino Children Have Higher Poverty Rate than Other Children

For the first time, Latino children are living in poverty at a higher rate than children of other group of children, according to a study released Wednesday.

This is the first time that the number of poor Latino children – 6.1 million in 2010 – take the top slot from white, non-Latino children, according to the Pew Hispanic Center, which did the study.

“The spread of poverty across the United States that began at the onset of the Great Recession of 2007-2009 and accelerated last year hit one fast-growing demographic group especially hard: Latino children,” the study said.

The study noted that “37.3% of poor children were Latino, 30.5% were white and 26.6% were black.”

“This negative milestone for Hispanics is a product of their growing numbers, high birth rates and declining economic fortunes,” Pew reported.

Hispanics today make up a record 16.3 percent of the total U.S. population, but account for slightly more than 23 percent of the nation's children.

"The Great Recession, which began in 2007 and officially ended in 2009, had a large impact on the Latino community," the study said.

The unemployment rate among Latinos is 11 percent; among non-Latino whites it is 9.1 percent.

Household wealth among Latinos declined more sharply than either black or white households between 2005 and 2009.

