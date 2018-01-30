Sticky-fingered thieves behind massive chocolate heist remain at large, police say

German police are still on the hunt for the sticky-fingered perpetrators responsible for stealing nearly half a million dollars’ worth of chocolate from two tractor-trailers on Friday night.

Police said Monday that the two trucks, carrying 48.5 tons of the sugary goodness (valued at $496,100) were stolen from an industrial park in southern Germany.

One truck was spotted Saturday near the French border and was still full of the stolen chocolate once it was recovered. The driver was spotted fleeing on foot.

The second trailer was also found near the French border, but both the driver and two-thirds of the chocolate were nowhere to be found.

Police have asked witnesses to come forward with any information as they continue to search for the chocolate bandits.

This is the second time in nearly six months that German authorities have seen large quantities of chocolate stolen.

Back in August, a truck packed with 20 tons of Nutella, Kinder Surprise eggs and other chocolate treats was stolen from a town in northern Germany, Deutsche Welle reported. The value of the sweets in that was was estimated at $82,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.