Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Spanish man sentenced to 15 years for killing, eating his mother

Police say Alberto Sanchez Gomez cut his mother into around 1,000 pieces, some of which he fed to his dog

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Spanish man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after killing and eating his 68-year-old mother in 2019. 

Police had arrested Alberto Sanchez Gomez after they found body parts, some in plastic containers, in the fridge and in drawers around the family’s home, according to reports

Maria Soledad Gomez's head, hands and heart were allegedly found on her bed, while the rest of her body was cut into around 1,000 pieces, polid said. They went to the house after a friend reportedly called the police, concerned about Maria.

(Policia Nacional)

FORMER MISSISSIPPI LAWMAKER SHOT DEAD ON SAME PROPERTY WHERE SHE BELIEVED SISTER-IN-LAW WAS MURDERED: REPORTS

During the two-week trial, Gomez, 28, claimed that he had suffered from a psychotic episode. He told the court he heard "hidden messages" on TV that told him to kill his mother. 

He claimed he did not remember cutting up or eating his mother, but a police officer testified that during transport to the station, Gomez told the officers that he had strangled his mother from behind. 

SOUTH CAROLINA AUTHORITIES SEIZE SIX DOGS IN CONNECTION TO MAULING DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD CHILD

"He had also eaten some parts of her body, some cooked and some raw, and had given some pieces to the dog," the officer said. 

The court rejected Gomez’s arguments, ultimately sentencing him to 15 years and five months for his crimes and ordering him to pay €60,000 ($73,000) to his brother, the BBC reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police had been aware of Gomez following a number of cases including violence against his mother. At the time of the murder, Gomez was reportedly in breach of a restraining order. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 