UK stabbing spree injures multiple kids at Taylor Swift-themed event: 'Deeply shocking'

At least eight people have been injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing spree in the United Kingdom that is being described by its prime minister as "deeply shocking."

The attack unfolded around 11:50 a.m. local time in Southport, a town north of Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police, who said "armed police have detained a male and seized a knife." In the area where the attack happened, a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" catered to young children was happening, the BBC and Sky News reports.

The North West Ambulance Service said it so far has "treated eight patients with stab injuries" who were transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and other facilities.

The children’s hospital said in its own statement that "our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy" and that it asks parents to bring their children there only "if it is urgent."

A local resident told Sky News that his mother was nearby when the attack occurred and that she saw bodies "covered in blood."

"She goes out, and she goes round to see what happened, and all she said was she saw the members of police or ambulance carrying out a few bodies of girls," Ryan Carney told Sky News.

"They were in white, but they were covered in red. Covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children," Carney added, noting that one woman was screaming that she couldn’t find her child.

"They let her into the cordon, and she ran down, and all you could hear is her screaming and crying, saying 'That's my child, that's my child' in the bodies," he reportedly added.

Merseyside Police confirmed a "number of reported casualties" from the incident, saying officers responded to a property on Hart Street.

"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident," they said. "There is no wider threat to the public."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the stabbing spree "horrendous and deeply shocking."

"My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response," he said. "I am being kept updated as the situation develops."

The motive for the attack and the identity of the suspect are not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.