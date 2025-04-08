South Korea says 10 North Korean soldiers crossed military demarcation line, warning shots fired

South Korea’s military said its soldiers broadcasted alerts and fired warning shots after 10 North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), according to reports.

"Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time," the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the press via text message, according to Reuters.

The military said it is "closely monitoring the North Korean military's activity."

No injuries were reported, and the North Korean soldiers returned to their side of the border after the South Korean troops fired warning shots.

A similar incident occurred in June 2024, just before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang. At the time, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean soldiers were carrying work tools. However, a larger group — approximately 20 to 30 North Koreans — was said to have taken part in that incident.

During the visit that followed the June 2024 incident, Putin and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un signed a landmark defensive pact.

"If one of the two sides is placed under war situations due to an armed invasion from an individual country or several nations, the other side provides military and other assistance without delay by mobilizing all means in its possession," the agreement states.

In October 2024, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korea had sent troops to Russia amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. Then-National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said the U.S. had briefed Ukraine on the situation.

