Sources: 3 Saudi rights activists temporarily released

Sources familiar with the case have told The Associated Press that three Saudi women's rights activists have been temporarily released after 10 months in prison.

Two people told the AP on Thursday that Aziza al-Yousef, Eman al-Nafjan, and a third woman have been released and at least one of the women is home with her family.

The releases come a day after nearly a dozen Saudi women's rights activists appeared before a three-judge panel in a Riyadh courtroom and laid out their defense. They also spoke of physical and sexual abuse they say they were subjected to by masked interrogators.

This is the first time they have been released from detention since May of last year.