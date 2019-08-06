Fire at Siberian arms depot triggers massive explosions; 8 injured, one missing

Massive explosions at a Russian military ammunition depot in Siberia injured at least eight people and prompted the evacuation of thousands Monday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a fire triggered the explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region.

Video posted online of the explosion reportedly shows the shock wave traveling through low-hanging clouds in the area.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the region and ordered the evacuation of residents of several districts in Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within 12.4 miles of the depot.

Regional Gov. Alexander Uss said 6,000 people were being evacuated under the order.

Air traffic was suspended within 18.6 miles of the munitions site. Videos posted by local residents showed powerful explosions sending plumes of black smoke high into the sky.

Ammunition depot explosions are not unusual in Russia. After the most recent incident in May 2018, a fire raged for almost a week before water drops from military aircraft and helicopters helped put out the blaze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report