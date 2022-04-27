Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Shanghai tests to loosen COVID lockdown

Shanghai lockdown has remained in place for nearly a month

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Shanghai officials said Wednesday that they would begin COVID-19 testing over the coming days to determine which neighborhoods were considered lower risk. 

Areas that have been declared to have achieved "societal zero COVID" could see eased restrictions. 

Shanghai officials reported 48 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to at least 238 in the city.

The city's lockdown has remained in place for nearly a month. 

While some of the city's 25 million residents have been allowed to leave their homes in the past week, the majority remain confined.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, staff members on their way to conduct nucleic test for residents recently released from makeshift hospital in the Huangpu District in Shanghai on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.   ((Li He/Xinhua via AP))

    Commuters walk out from a subway in the rain during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Beijing. ((AP Photo/Andy Wong))

    A worker takes a swab sample from a resident for  COVID test on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Beijing. ( (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan))

    Residents line up in the rain for COVID test at a commercial office complex on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Beijing. ((AP Photo/Andy Wong))

    Residents hold umbrella line up in the rain for COVID test at a commercial office complex on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Beijing. ((AP Photo/Andy Wong))

Following worldwide criticism and reports of food and medicine shortages, leaders pledged last week to loosen anti-virus regulations on truck drivers that are hampering supplies and trade. 

A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised "every effort" to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of food.

On Wednesday, China reported 14,222 new coronavirus cases.

As Shanghai hopes to open up, residents in China's capital city are waiting for word on whether the city will shut down. 

Beijing is undergoing mass testing after cases were discovered there last weekend. 

The city reported 34 new cases Wednesday.

Thus far, officials have locked down only specific areas where positive cases were detected. 

On Wednesday, Beijing’s Tongzhou district suspended classes for all its schools. 

Beijing tested nearly 3.8 million people in the Chaoyang district on Monday and local media said last week that the city government also ordered the suspension of in-person after-school activities in the Chaoyang district.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.