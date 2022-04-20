Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Shanghai allows 4M out of homes as COVID rules ease

Shutdowns of Shanghai, other industrial centers led to complaints about a lack of access to supplies of food and medicine.

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes on Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city – home to 25 million – eased. 

SHANGHAI REPORTS ONLY 3 DEATHS DURING STRICT LOCKDOWN, MOST CASES ASYMPTOMATIC

Nearly 12 million are permitted to go outdoors, according to health official Wu Ganyu

Wu told reporters that the virus was "under effective control" for the first time in some parts of the city.

More than 4 million reside in areas where the status shifted from closed to controlled. 

  • Western Shanghai residents line up for COVID-19 testing
    Image 1 of 4

    Residents line up for mass testing in a lockdown area in Jingan district in Puxi area of western Shanghai, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chen Si)

  • Temporary COVID-19 testing lab in Shanghai
    Image 2 of 4

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a temporary COVID-19 testing lab is seen in an arena in Shanghai, China, Friday, April 15, 2022. ( Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)

  • Beijing residents wearing masks take photos near flowers
    Image 3 of 4

    Residents wearing mask take photos near a patch of flowers blooming on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

  • People wearing masks cross a Beijing intersection
    Image 4 of 4

    People wearing face masks walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Wu said some are not allowed to leave their neighborhoods and large gatherings are prohibited.

While China's case numbers are still relatively low, the ruling party is enforcing a "zero-COVID" strategy.

On Wednesday, the government reported 19,927 new cases in China’s mainland. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 18,902 cases.

INSIDE A SHANGHAI MASS QUARANTINE CENTER: NO SHOWERS, LIGHTS ON 24/7

The Shanghai city health agency reported seven people who had COVID-19 died Tuesday but said the deaths were due to cancer, heart disease and other ailments. All but two of those who died were over 60.

The shutdowns of Shanghai and other industrial centers following a spike in infections in March led to complaints about a lack of access to supplies of food and medicine. 

People in Shanghai who test positive but have no symptoms have been ordered into quarantine centers and other public buildings.

NH congressional candidate on Shanghai lockdowns: The 'brutality' needs to be called out Video

The Ministry of Agriculture ordered local officials Wednesday to avoid measures that might interfere with spring planting by farmers who feed China's 1.4 billion people. 

The International Monetary Fund reduced its forecast of Chinese growth this year to 4.4% from 4.8% due to the shutdowns of Shanghai and other industrial centers. 

That percentage is down by almost half from last year's 8.1% growth and below the ruling Communist Party's 5.5% target.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lockdowns in China "will likely compound supply disruptions elsewhere" and might add to pressure for inflation to rise, the IMF said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.