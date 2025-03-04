Serbian lawmakers throw smoke grenades, tear gas in parliament

Chaos erupted in Serbia’s parliament on Tuesday with opposition lawmakers setting off smoke grenades and tear gas to protest the government and support demonstrating students.

At least three lawmakers were injured, with one in critical condition after suffering a stroke, further fueling political tensions in the landlocked Balkan country, which is located at the crossroads of Southeast and Central Europe.

Video footage from the assembly hall showed a clash first between lawmakers and later flares and smoke bombs being thrown. Serbian media said eggs and water bottles were also hurled. Hundreds of opposition supporters rallied outside the parliament building during the session.

The ugly scenes stem from a fatal collapse of a canopy at a railway station in November. The incident sparked mass protests as demonstrators demanded justice and accountability for the tragedy.

Many in Serbia believe the fatal canopy collapse was the result of sloppy work and a disregard for safety regulations because of government corruption. The canopy at the railway station collapsed after renovations led by two Chinese companies.

The protests led to the resignation of Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic in January. The prime minister’s resignation made him the highest regime official to step down, but it hasn’t quelled the uprising and mass protests have continued in Belgrade and across the country.

Parliament must still confirm the prime minister’s resignation for it to take effect.

At the legislative session on Tuesday, lawmakers were scheduled to vote on a law that would increase funding for university education, a key demand by student protesters.

But opposition parties said the ruling majority was also planning to approve dozens of other decisions. They said this was illegal and that lawmakers should first confirm the resignation of Vucevic and his government.

After the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda, some opposition politicians ran out of their seats towards the parliamentary speaker and scuffled with security guards.

Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas, with black and pink smoke rising inside the parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and the throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1990.

As the session continued, ruling coalition politicians debated while opposition lawmakers whistled and blew horns.

Opposition deputies also held signs reading "general strike," and "justice for the killed," while outside the building protesters stood in silence to honor 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse.

Parliament speaker Ana Brnabic accused the opposition of being a "terrorist gang." The ruling coalition says Western intelligence agencies are trying to destabilize Serbia and topple the government by backing the protests.

The government has tried to evade scrutiny by downplaying the government’s culpability in the collapse at the station. At first, the government tried to ignore the protests, then began to use force and accused the protests of being infiltrated by foreign agitators.

Some observers complained that the Vucic government’s failure to act and provide clear answers to the public is endemic to Serbia’s core institutional corruption.

Meanwhile, protest leaders called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15.

Fox News’ Chris Massaro, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.