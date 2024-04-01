Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Senior leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly killed in Syria strike

Airstrike hits Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Pompeo calls for more pressure on Iran, Hamas amid war with Israel: 'The fight is not over' Video

Pompeo calls for more pressure on Iran, Hamas amid war with Israel: 'The fight is not over'

Fox News contributor Mike Pompeo joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss growing pressure for Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages in Gaza and the latest on the war against Hamas.

An Israeli airstrike launched at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria on Monday has killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, a Lebanese security source has told Reuters.

In 2010, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Zahedi, describing him as playing a key role in Iran's support of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Reuters is reporting that its journalists at the scene in the Syrian capital saw smoke rising from the rubble of a building that was flattened in the airstrike. Israel has not confirmed its involvement.

"We do not comment on reports in the foreign media," an Israeli military spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the matter.

ISRAELI TROOPS WITHDRAW FROM SHIFA HOSPITAL IN GAZA, IDF SAYS

Airstrike in Damascus, Syria

Iranian state media is reporting that multiple diplomats have been killed in the strike as well, according to Reuters. (Reuters/Firas Makdesi/TPX Images of the Day)

The U.S. Treasury said in 2010 that Zahedi "has also acted as a liaison to Hezbollah and Syrian intelligence services and is reportedly charged with guaranteeing weapons shipments to Hezbollah."

The airstrike Monday also killed several Iranian diplomats, Reuters is reporting, citing Iranian state media.

Aftermath of airstrike on building near Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria

Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a building close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2024.  (REUTERS/Firas Makdesi)

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have frequently been engaged in cross-border skirmishes since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

ISRAEL ANNOUNCES THWARTING OF MASSIVE IRANIAN OPERATION TO SMUGGLE WEAPONS TO PALESTINIANS

Israel said in February that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a strike carried out in Lebanon.

Syria airstrike aftermath

A damaged car is lifted following the strike in Damascus, Syria, on Monday, April 1. (Reuters/Firas Makdesi)

The Israel Defense Forces had announced at the time that an overnight airstrike targeting a "Hezbollah military structure" in Nabatieh killed Ali Muhammad Aldbas, a senior commander of the Radwan forces. His deputy commander, Ibrahim Issa, and an additional terrorist were killed in the attack, according to the IDF.

Fox News' Thomas Ferraro and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.