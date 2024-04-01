Senior leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly killed in Syria strike

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Israeli airstrike launched at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria on Monday has killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, a Lebanese security source has told Reuters.

In 2010, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Zahedi, describing him as playing a key role in Iran's support of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Reuters is reporting that its journalists at the scene in the Syrian capital saw smoke rising from the rubble of a building that was flattened in the airstrike. Israel has not confirmed its involvement.

"We do not comment on reports in the foreign media," an Israeli military spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the matter.

The U.S. Treasury said in 2010 that Zahedi "has also acted as a liaison to Hezbollah and Syrian intelligence services and is reportedly charged with guaranteeing weapons shipments to Hezbollah."

The airstrike Monday also killed several Iranian diplomats, Reuters is reporting, citing Iranian state media.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have frequently been engaged in cross-border skirmishes since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

Israel said in February that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a strike carried out in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces had announced at the time that an overnight airstrike targeting a "Hezbollah military structure" in Nabatieh killed Ali Muhammad Aldbas, a senior commander of the Radwan forces. His deputy commander, Ibrahim Issa, and an additional terrorist were killed in the attack, according to the IDF.

Fox News' Thomas Ferraro and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.