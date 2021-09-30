Senior Al Qaeda leader killed in drone strike in Syria, US defense officials say

A senior Al Qaeda leader has been killed in a drone strike in Syria, U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News Thursday.

Salim Abu-Ahmad was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Idlib, Syria on Sept. 20. He was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al Qaeda attacks.

"There are no indications of civilian casualties," U.S. defense officials said.

The Associated Press reported Sept. 20 that a drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, killing at least one person.

The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road east of Idlib province.

U.S. Central Command said American forces had conducted a "kinetic counterterrorism strike" near Idlib province targeting a senior leader of the militant group al-Qaeda.

"Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike," said Navy Lt. Josie Lynne Lenny in a statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the vehicle had been carrying a militant linked to Al Qaeda.

The U.S. has carried out attacks in Idlib before, targeting Al Qaeda militants and the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was hiding in the province after fleeing from eastern Syria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.