Seminary student dies in Jesus crucifixion reenactment

A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion.

Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC.

Ambrose was taking part in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion and was given the role of Simon Peter, a Disciple of Jesus, during the play "Passion of Christ."

During Ambrose's performance in the play, he collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person at the university said that people thought Ambrose was joking when he collapsed, thinking it was part of the drama, according to Vanguard, a Nigerian news outlet.

"Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama, it was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital," the person said.

Administrators at the university have suspended all Easter activities as a result of the incident, according to the report.

The school is located in southeastern Nigeria.