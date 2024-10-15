Expand / Collapse search
SEE IT: Suspect discovered hiding in couch on police bodycam while serving arrest warrant

Officers said after finding the suspect hiding in the couch, 'Out you come'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Police bodycam footage reveals suspect hiding inside couch: 'Out you come' Video

Police bodycam footage reveals suspect hiding inside couch: 'Out you come'

Police in the UK unwittingly took a viral video when they discovered a suspect nearly in the buff and in an unlikely location while serving a warrant. (Credit: Bedfordshire Police via Facebook)

Police in the UK found their suspect in what they're calling "a first" while executing a search warrant in an unlikely location, according to bodycam footage recently shared on social media.

Bedfordshire Police shared the video via Facebook in a post which now has over 138k views on the site. In the video, a suspect is seen from behind in his undergarments, hidden inside the base of a couch.

"Look, he's hiding in the sofa," said the officer to the suspect. "Out you come."

"We’ve seen some things in our time, but we must say this is a first!" wrote the Bedfordshire Police on Facebook on October 11.

Officer lifting up couch

Police officers in the UK had to lift up a couch to reveal their suspect hiding inside its base. (Bedfordshire Police via Facebook)

According to their post, the Biggleswade Community Policing Team was executing a warrant in Potton and "thought there was nothing more to be found in the property bar a friendly dog."

It may have been that friendly dog that led officers to the suspect, who was then discovered hiding in the base of the couch after officers lifted the furniture off the floor. The suspect was found wearing only his undergarments for unclear reasons.

Suspect hiding in couch base

The suspect was discovered in his undergarments hidden in the base of a couch by officers. (Bedfordshire Police via Facebook)

"We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he’ll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell – little less of a squeeze that way," continued the Bedfordshire Police in their Facebook post.

One top comment on their video reads, "Bet he was ace at hide n seek as a kid."

Bedfordshire Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

