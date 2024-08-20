SEE IT: Circus performer falls while performing tightrope stunt in England, is 'doing well'

A tightrope performer who plunged from the high wire during a circus performance is "doing well," according to Gravity Circus.



A female tightrope artist with the High Wire Troupe fell during an act featuring two other male performers on the high wire. The distance she fell is unknown.



The moment she fell was captured on camera by one anonymous member of the crowd present at Gravity Circus' performance in Hastings, East Sussex, England.



Audience member Hayley Welsh shared with BBC Radio Sussex that "it looked like her leg gave way. She lost balance and went flying down wrapped around the wire."

"She smashed down onto the metal floor," Welsh added.

In a Facebook comment, Gravity Circus said, "She is doing well and is in safe hands."



According to reporting from the BBC, a more detailed statement from the circus said the performer "had suffered facial and other injuries consistent with a fall."



"She was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, although her condition was not thought to be life-threatening", the statement said.

While her name remains unreported, Gravity Circus confirmed she is a member of an act called the High Wire Troupe from Colombia.



A spokesperson for Gravity Circus told the BBC that the show will go on: subsequent performances will continue as-scheduled.

Gravity Circus UK did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.