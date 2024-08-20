Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

SEE IT: Circus performer falls while performing tightrope stunt in England, is 'doing well'

The distance the female tightrope performer fell is unknown

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Tightrope walker falls during circus performance in England Video

Tightrope walker falls during circus performance in England

A performer with Gravity Circus in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex, fell during a tightrope performance and is now "doing well," per the circus. (Credit: Anonymous via Storyful)

A tightrope performer who plunged from the high wire during a circus performance is "doing well," according to Gravity Circus.

A female tightrope artist with the High Wire Troupe fell during an act featuring two other male performers on the high wire. The distance she fell is unknown.

The moment she fell was captured on camera by one anonymous member of the crowd present at Gravity Circus' performance in Hastings, East Sussex, England.

FIRST-GENERATION CIRCUS PERFORMER TALKS ROAD TO PERFECTING HIS UNIQUE UNICYCLE ACT

Audience member Hayley Welsh shared with BBC Radio Sussex that "it looked like her leg gave way. She lost balance and went flying down wrapped around the wire."

"She smashed down onto the metal floor," Welsh added.

Tightrope performers at Gravity Circus

An audience member at Gravity Circus' performance captured a terrifying fall from a female tight rope walker. According to the circus, she is now "doing well." (Anonymous via Storyful)

In a Facebook comment, Gravity Circus said, "She is doing well and is in safe hands."

According to reporting from the BBC, a more detailed statement from the circus said the performer "had suffered facial and other injuries consistent with a fall."

VIOLA THE CIRCUS ELEPHANT WITH HISTORY OF ESCAPES BREAKS FREE AGAIN IN MONTANA, HEADS TOWARD CASINO SLOTS

"She was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, although her condition was not thought to be life-threatening", the statement said.

Tightrope performers at Gravity Circus

Injuries sustained by the tightrope performer appear to be non-life threatening, according to Gravity Circus. (Anonymous via Storyful)

While her name remains unreported, Gravity Circus confirmed she is a member of an act called the High Wire Troupe from Colombia.

A spokesperson for Gravity Circus told the BBC that the show will go on: subsequent performances will continue as-scheduled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gravity Circus UK did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com