Scorned woman jailed for 22 years for attacking married lover’s wife with knife hidden behind flowers

MANCHESTER, England - A woman in the United Kingdom has been jailed for 22 years after attacking her married lover’s wife with a knife hidden behind a bouquet of flowers.

High school teacher Clare Bailey, 44, called in sick and disguised herself using a red wig and a COVID-style facemask before calling at the home of Christopher Russell after he ended their affair.

Bailey was hiding a carving knife behind the bouquet and when Russell’s 43-year-old wife answered the door she repeatedly stabbed and slashed the victim's neck, chest, stomach and arms.

The victim’s teenage daughter tried to intervene but feared Bailey would turn on her. Russell’s wife needed extensive surgery and spent more than a month in hospital.

Police said Bailey’s affair with Russell had ended several months prior to the attack, but she had "struggled to accept" it was over.

She traveled from her home in Dudley, West Midlands, on June 23, last year, to Russell’s address in Harrogate, in North Yorkshire – stopping at a nearby supermarket to buy the flowers.

Russell’s Ring doorbell captured the moment she arrived at his home wearing the red wig and carrying the bouquet.

Witnesses described her calmly walking away after the attack and then driving back home. She was arrested two days later.

Bailey pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for 22 years and four months at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard how she had previously sent flowers to Russell’s home with a handwritten note in a bid to make him believe his wife was having an affair so he would leave her.

But he ended the relationship with Bailey and blocked her on social media.

Their affair began after they kissed at her brother’s wedding.

Senior Investigating Officer Jonathan Sygrove, said: "This was a horrific attack on an innocent and blameless lady who is now unable to feel safe in her own home, work, or spend time independently with her children, as a result."

The victim said: "I am still in pain every day and need painkillers to help with this. I use crutches to get around as I am still unable to use my right leg fully and for longer distances I have a wheelchair.

"I’ve lost all my independence, I couldn’t go back to work, we are having to rely on disability benefits, I have just lost my whole life really, I need help with everything I do.

"I don’t sleep and when I do sleep, I have flashbacks and nightmares of that afternoon.

"I can’t imagine what my daughter went through, to witness what she did, to try and stop the attack, she is my hero, she will always be my little hero, I honestly don’t think I would still be here if she hadn’t been home that day.

"I know people will have their opinion about what I should have done following the attack, but I have done what was best for me. Affairs happen, they aren’t nice, but they happen and no-one would ever imagine something like this would be the outcome, this was not a normal reaction to someone breaking up a relationship."