Sausage king of Russia dead after allegedly falling out of window at Indian hotel

Pavel Antov, a sausage tycoon and local politician in Russia, has been found dead.

Antov, 65, was found dead Sunday at the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, India, after celebrating his birthday in the days prior.

The prominent millionaire reportedly fell from the window of the hotel in Rayagada, India he was staying in, according to Russian media.

One of his traveling companions, Vladimir Budanov, also died at the hotel on Friday.

Odisha Police Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma said that Budanov died of a stroke and that Antov was "depressed" following his friend's death.

Antov was accused of criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in June after a Russian missile assault hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in civilian casualties.

"It's extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror," a message from Antov's WhatsApp read. The millionaire later claimed not to have made the post and called it a frustrating misunderstanding.

Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant that catapulted him to immense wealth.

A number of businessmen have turned up dead over the past few months as Russians grow increasingly dissatisfied with the drawn-out invasion in Ukraine.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died after reportedly falling from the sixth-floor window of a Moscow hospital on Sept. 1. He and his company had urged Putin to end the invasion, calling it a "tragedy." Lukoil claimed Maganov "passed away after a severe illness."

Ivan Pechorin, a managing director for the aviation industry at the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic, on Sept. 12 died after reportedly falling from a speeding boat off the coast of Vladivostok.

Aleksandr Subbotin, a former top manager of Lukoil, was found dead in the basement of a Moscow residence in May after he allegedly visited a healer to cure him of hangover symptoms but instead suffered heart failure.

At least eight other Russian oligarchs have died in strange circumstances over the past few months, according to Euro News. International investigators have suggested looking at the deaths as staged suicides or assassinations as retaliation for their opposition to the Ukraine invasion or links to corruption in Russian gas company Gazprom.

