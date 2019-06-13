Saudi-based Islamic group condemns attack on Saudi airport

The Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the Houthi rebel attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha regional airport, which wounded 26, and said it supported Saudi policies aimed at countering "the forces of darkness and terrorism."

The 57-nation organization released a statement Thursday characterizing the launch of missiles by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on Saudi territory as "a hostile and criminal approach" and part of a conspiracy targeting Saudi stability.

Wednesday's attack was the latest in a wave of rebel drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom, which has been mired in a four-year war in Yemen that has killed an estimated 60,000 people and pushed the Arab world's poorest nation to the brink of famine.