Saudi Arabia concludes 20-nation anti-terror military drill

Heads of state from across the Muslim world are gathered in Saudi Arabia for the conclusion of a three-week-long counter-terrorism military exercise that included 20 participating countries.

The military drills, dubbed "Northern Thunder", took place in an area near Saudi Arabia's northern border with Iraq and concluded Thursday. The training focused on how to coordinate combat operations and guerrilla warfare tactics among the Muslim-majority countries that are members of a larger counter-terrorism alliance announced by the kingdom in December.

Saudi state television carried images of King Salman seated alongside the heads of state of Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Senegal, Chad and Mauritania, among others.

Troops from Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sudan and Oman also took part in the Northern Thunder exercise.