Bahamas
Published

Sandals Bahamas deaths: Police confirm carbon monoxide poisoning killed 3 American tourists

Royal Bahamas Police Force provides update on Sandals death investigation

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The three American tourists found dead at an all-inclusive Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May "died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," police have confirmed. 

Michael Phillips, 68, Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found unresponsive at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma on May 6. 

"We can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement to the media this week. "This matter remains under active investigation." 

However, the source of the carbon monoxide leak remains unclear. 

Robbie and Michael Phillips, two of the victims discovered dead on May 6 at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Samples extracted from the couple and a Florida resident who also died have been sent to a U.S. lab for testing. 

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING, A QUIET KILLER 

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded that the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play," Sandals said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital in late May. 

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.

"In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio," the statement added.   

The beach area at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.

Donnis Chiarella, 65, the lone survivor of the Sandals Bahamas incident, was discharged from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami after spending several weeks there. 