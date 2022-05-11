Expand / Collapse search
Bahamas
Published

Sandals Bahamas deaths: Police examining food at resort after 3 Americans found dead

Lone survivor of Sandals Emerald Bay incident is now in good condition, Florida hospital says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Dr. Baden: Bahamas Sandals resort deaths 'most likely' due to carbon monoxide poisoning Video

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the the deaths of three American tourists.

Police investigating the deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas are also looking into whether food played a role. 

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said the victims – identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida – all had eaten different things and sought medical treatment while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay property in Great Exuma, according to the Nassau Guardian

"They were all treated at different times and they ate at different places, so... we’re checking all of that, which we will hopefully be able to determine whether or not it was some food or something else that caused it," Rolle reportedly said. 

Robbie and Michael Phillips, two of the victims discovered dead on May 6 at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Samples extracted from the couple and a Florida resident who also died have been sent to a U.S. lab for testing. 

Robbie and Michael Phillips, two of the victims discovered dead on May 6 at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Samples extracted from the couple and a Florida resident who also died have been sent to a U.S. lab for testing.  (Facebook/Thesandalslady)

BAHAMAS SENDS SAMPLES TO US LABS FROM 3 TOURISTS WHO DIED AT SANDALS RESORT 

Samples taken from the three victims have been sent to a lab in Philadelphia for examination, with toxicology results expected next week. 

The lone survivor in the incident, Vincent’s wife Donnis, was upgraded to good condition Tuesday after being airlifted to the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami over the weekend, a spokesperson there told Fox News Digital. 

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in June 2016.

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in June 2016. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals)

Vacationers who recently were in the area of the resort where the Americans were found dead complained about the "strong odor" of insecticide there, according to a report Tuesday. 

The beach area at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort.

The beach area at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals)

Investigators on scene also were looking into the property’s water heater, air conditioner and propane supply for possible leaks, NBC News reports. 

Despite the incident, the resort is only experiencing "minimal cancellations," the Nassau Guardian quoted Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper as saying. 