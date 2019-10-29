US sailors on Okinawa charged with causing drunken disturbance by Japan police

Four U.S. Navy sailors on Okinawa were detained by Japan police on suspicion of causing a drunken disturbance at a restaurant and fleeing the scene, Stars & Stripes reported.

The incident happened Sunday and involved damage to a police vehicle, the paper reported, citing a statement Tuesday from Okinawa Police.

“The sailors were drunk but they refused to take the Breathalyzer test,” the paper quoted a spokesman at the Ishikawa Police Station as saying. “They have remained silent.”

NAVY LIEUTENANT, WIFE ACCUSED OF CONSPIRING TO SMUGGLE INFLATABLE BOATS TO CHINA

Desmond Ruffin, 23, was arrested on a trespassing charge, Stars & Stripes reported.

Mark Elam, 30; Colter Krebill, 21; and Todd Casselman, 23, were charged with obstruction of performance of public duty. They were accused of banging on the windows of a police vehicle.

The sailors are assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command in Hawaii.

US NAVY SAILOR KILLS HIMSELF AFTER STABBING JAPANESE WOMAN: REPORT

They were in Okinawa with their special operations unit for routine training, Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa spokesman Robert Purdy told the paper.

He declined to provide their rank or duty station due to the “sensitive nature of their work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Navy is cooperating with local authorities and their investigation,” Purdy said. “The incident is still under investigation.”