Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Navy
Published

Aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt conducts 'man overboard' search for missing sailor

The Roosevelt crew suffered a massive coronavirus outbreak earlier this year

By Lucas Tomlinson, Melissa Leon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is looking for a "possible" man overboard in the Pacific three days after deploying for the second time this year from San Diego.

One sailor is missing from the aircraft carrier, the Navy’s Third Fleet said in a statement. Other warships and aircraft are aiding in search-and-rescue operations. 

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT BACK AT SEA AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Roosevelt suffered a massive coronavirus outbreak on a deployment earlier this year, forcing the warship to dock in Guam for two months and isolate most of the crew. One sailor died, to date -- the only death from active-duty forces out of 1.3 million. 

The ship initiated search-and-rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. "Three search-and-rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster," the fleet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston are assisting.

Lucas Tomlinson is a Pentagon correspondent for Fox News Channel. Follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews