Aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt conducts 'man overboard' search for missing sailor

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is looking for a "possible" man overboard in the Pacific three days after deploying for the second time this year from San Diego.

One sailor is missing from the aircraft carrier, the Navy’s Third Fleet said in a statement. Other warships and aircraft are aiding in search-and-rescue operations.

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT BACK AT SEA AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Roosevelt suffered a massive coronavirus outbreak on a deployment earlier this year, forcing the warship to dock in Guam for two months and isolate most of the crew. One sailor died, to date -- the only death from active-duty forces out of 1.3 million.

The ship initiated search-and-rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. "Three search-and-rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster," the fleet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston are assisting.