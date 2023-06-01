Expand / Collapse search
Russia's early morning attack on Kyiv kills at least 3, including a child, wounds others

Kyiv City Administration reported at least two adults and one child were killed in the attack on Ukraine's capital

By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
Russia continued its deadly attacks on Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least three people, including a child, and wounding several others.

The Ukrainian capital was hit in the early morning hours with ground-launched missiles, killing two adults and one child, the Kyiv City Administration reported, and at least ten others were wounded – the highest casualty toll from one attack in the capital over the past month. 

Earlier in the day, the city initially said two children were killed, but revised the number to one.

Apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars were damaged in the attack, which comes after a reported 17 drone and missile attacks on Kyiv in May.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES DEADLY PRE-DAWN AIR RAID ON KYIV WHILE MOSCOW CLAIMS CITY ATTACKED BY DRONES

People clean debris from attack

A Russian missile attack in Kyiv on Thursday, June 1, 2023, left at least three dead, including one child, and 10 others wounded. (Roman Pilipey)

Ukraine's General Staff reported that its Air Forces intercepted all 10 short-range ballistic Iskander missiles, according to The Associated Press. While Ukraine's air defense has become increasingly effective at intercepting the drones and missiles, the resulting debris are also a danger.

Kyiv authorities issued a dire message to residents after a woman was killed watching an aerial attack from her balcony earlier this week.

"You’ve got to be vigilant, as ballistic missiles fly at incredible speeds. From the moment the alarm is announced to the rocket’s arrival, you have only a few seconds!" authorities warned, adding that residents need to stay in shelters or other safe locations when warning sirens go off.

Building damaged by falling drone

Ukraine's General Staff reported that its Air Forces intercepted all 10 short-range ballistic Iskander missiles launched by Russian forces on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Alex Babenko)

In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a children's hospital and a nearby multi-story building, and two schools and a police department were damaged.

Burning debris landed on a residential building in Dniprovskyi, causing heavy smoke to rise and blasting out windows, which resulted in debris falling in the roadway and courtyards. Parked cars also caught on fire.

The Darnytskyi neighborhood also recorded damage to a water pipeline and a residential building, which experienced broken windows from the explosive wave.

PUTIN SAYS DRONE ATTACKS ON MOSCOW ARE ATTEMPT BY UKRAINE 'TO INTIMIDATE RUSSIA'

Officers review damaged building in Kyiv

A deadly missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv damaged apartment buildings and a medical clinic early Thursday morning. (Wladyslaw Musiienko)

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Kyiv since the start of the invasion in February 2022, but attacks against the capital have intensified in recent weeks as Ukraine preps for a counteroffensive.

Ukraine also claimed it downed some of Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles last month, weapons Russian President Vladimir Putin believes provide the country with a key competitive advantage.

In addition to the Thursday attack on Kyiv, Russian forces carried out three aerial attacks on Wednesday over the south of the Kherson region. Heavy artillery and missile strikes also took place in other parts of the region. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.