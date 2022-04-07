Russian troops discussed Bucha atrocities over radio, German intelligence agency claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Russian troops who carried out the atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha discussed the killing of civilians over the radio, according to Germany's intelligence agency, which claims to have intercepted the radio messages.

The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) presented the findings in parliament Wednesday, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Russian troops occupied Bucha, 23 miles northwest of Kyiv, for more than a month following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Local officials say that Russian forces killed more than 300 people in Bucha alone, and executed 50 of them.

Moscow has denied the accusations, suggesting that Ukraine planted fake evidence. The Kremlin has called the Western allegations a "monstrous forgery" meant to discredit the Russian army.

According to Der Spiegel, the radio messages corresponded with known deaths. A soldier reportedly discusses shooting someone off a bicycle, and photos show a body lying next to a bicycle.

"What we have seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. "The reports are more than credible, the evidence is there for the world to see."

Western governments responded to the Bucha reports with new sanctions. Many of them also expelled Russian diplomats from their countries.

BND did not respond to Fox News' request for comment by press time.