US disrupts Russian military botnet, Pentagon trains Ukrainians to use armed drones: LIVE UPDATES

Russian crematoria operating in Mariupol: 'This is the new Auschwitz,' mayor says

The Mariupol City Council on Wednesday accused Russian forces of relying on a mobile crematorium to cover up their alleged war crimes in the southeast port city of Ukraine.

Mariupol, which has been partially occupied for weeks, has been the target of one of the most brutal Russian offensives in Ukraine since the invasion began in February.

"The killers are covering their tracks," the city council said in several social media posts, adding that the Russians have set up "mobile crematoriums."

"Russia’s top leadership ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes committed by its army in Mariupol," the council added in a translated statement, accusing Moscow of reacting to widespread condemnation over mass civilian killings in Bucha.

Humanitarian access to the city has been blocked for weeks, with an estimated 160,000 residents unable to evacuate and lacking access to electricity, heating, health care and water, reported the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense.

