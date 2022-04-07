US disrupts Russian military botnet, Pentagon trains Ukrainians to use armed drones: LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it disrupted a Russian military botnet. The U.S. military is training Ukrainians to use armed drones.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it disrupted the Russian military intelligence agency's (GRU) botnet in March.
"...we identified, disrupted and exposed yet another example of the Russian GRU’s hacking of innocent victims in the United States and around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The Mariupol City Council on Wednesday accused Russian forces of relying on a mobile crematorium to cover up their alleged war crimes in the southeast port city of Ukraine.
Mariupol, which has been partially occupied for weeks, has been the target of one of the most brutal Russian offensives in Ukraine since the invasion began in February.
"The killers are covering their tracks," the city council said in several social media posts, adding that the Russians have set up "mobile crematoriums."
"Russia’s top leadership ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes committed by its army in Mariupol," the council added in a translated statement, accusing Moscow of reacting to widespread condemnation over mass civilian killings in Bucha.
Humanitarian access to the city has been blocked for weeks, with an estimated 160,000 residents unable to evacuate and lacking access to electricity, heating, health care and water, reported the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense.
For more on this story: Russian crematoria operating in Mariupol: 'This is the new Auschwitz,' mayor says
The U.S. military is training Ukrainian soldiers in the U.S. to use armed drones to attack Russian tanks and other armored vehicles, The New York Times reported.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed the training in House testimony Tuesday. Pentagon officials offered more details on Wednesday about the Switchblade drones and how U.S. officials are instructing Ukrainians to use them against Russian forces.
The U.S. had previously sent Switchblade drones to Ukraine, which one expert told Fox News could be a "game-changer."
