Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns

A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit.

"Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and that she is a woman," Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov posted on Telegram. "In case she is not identified with one of the countless genders that have bred in the US over the past 20 years - from the so-called queer to downright fairytale creatures. So now we are in the know. The most intelligible statement for the entire period of her vice presidency."

Harris was widely mocked on social media after speaking at a Roe v. Wade panel on Tuesday and using gender pronouns to introduce herself to others seated at the table.

"Good afternoon," Harris said. "I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time. I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."

Conservatives reacted with jokes on social media, with many of them stating that the clip is an example of why many believe the administration is out of touch.

"This is why the rest of the world laughs at us," ex-journalist Beth Baumann tweeted.

"And they wonder why ordinary Americans think these people have lost their grip," National Review's Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

Rebekah Koffler, a former U.S. DIA intelligence officer focused on Russia and the author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America," told Fox News Digital that Pushov's comment is an example of Russia "exploiting the recent trend of radical liberalism in the United States."

"They do this sort of thing to diminish the U.S. influence in the world and contrast it with their value system that they present as an alternative," Koffler explained. "They also want to cause tension in our country because they clearly understand there are two movements in the United States countering each other. There's ultra-conservatives and ultra-liberals, and they want to pit one against the other on social media."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report


