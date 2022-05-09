Russian ambassador to Poland doused with red paint while trying to celebrate Putin's 'Victory Day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-war protesters doused Russia's ambassador to Poland with red paint while he tried to lay flowers at a cemetery for Soviet soldiers on Monday.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev led an entourage to the Warsaw cemetery to commemorate "Victory Day" in World War II, which Russia celebrates on May 9. Andreev's group was soon surrounded with protesters demanding an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Footage of the incident shows Andreev standing in the midst of protesters as they use what appear to be paint-filled balloons to cover both themselves and the ambassador.

The Russian government has yet to release a statement on the incident.

The incident came after Putin celebrated Victory Day with a major military display in Moscow. Putin acknowledged the loss of Russian soldiers in Ukraine during his speech but claimed the West had left him with no choice but to continue the campaign.

"Russia has always stood up for an international system of equality," Putin said, according to a translation from the German outlet Deutsche-Welle . "We have always tried to find compromise solutions… Other countries had completely different plans."

"They have tried to attack our historical territories like the Crimea. They have threatened to use nuclear war, and the West has supported these military actions carried out in our neighborhood and that is why it was a threat we couldn't accept," he added.