Russia
Published

Russian space agency chief boasts nuclear capabilities, claims NATO would lose 'in 30 minutes'

Dmitry Rogozin has previously made 'erratic' comments

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A Russian official has boasted that Russia would destroy NATO countries in "half-an-hour" if conflict escalated to the use of nuclear weapons

Dmitry Rogozin, Head of Russia’s Space Agency Roscosmos and former Deputy Prime Minister, said Sunday that in the event of a nuclear war, "NATO countries will be destroyed by Russia in half-an-hour."

ON WORLD WAR II ANNIVERSARY, ZELENSKYY SAYS EVIL HAS RETURNED

He stressed that such an event "cannot be allowed because the consequences will impact the [entire] Earth." 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin visit the Vostochny cosmodrome. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

    FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan. Russiaâ€™s space agency is complaining that the invitation for its head to visit the U.S. has been cancelled without informing the organization. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has told The Washington Post on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 that he has rescinded the invitation to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin after several senators raised complaints. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, file) (Associated Press)

    A Russian T-90M tank (front) and other military vehicles drive along the Garden Ring road towards the Red Square for a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade, in central Moscow on May 4, 2022. - Russia will celebrate the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

    Russian Army soldiers stand in a military vehicle rolling during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russia has roused fear and concern over the potential use of nuclear weapons as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, including a massive military parade and a "nuclear theme" that he hopes will send a "doomsday warning to Europe and the United States. 

The parade will include the flight of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-80, known as the "doomsday" plane that will carry the administration’s senior leadership in case of a nuclear war. 

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO WAR-TORN UKRAINE

As head of Roscosmos, Rogozin oversees the launch and management of Russia’s satellites, which would include some crossover into intelligence and war support functions. 

But Rogozin is no stranger to making outlandish comments. 

He made several "erratic" comments following western sanctions that punished Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including threats to the International Space Station.

UK PLEDGES MORE AID TO UKRAINE AS EUROPE MAKRS V-E DAY

He also claimed that Russian rockets are "the most reliable ones in the world" and suggested that people who planned the sanctions were "suffering from Alzheimer’s disease." 

"He just threatened that the space station might de-orbit on American or European soil. He said it doesn't fly over Russian soil, so we don't need to worry about it," former astronaut Terry Virts previously told Fox News Digital, referencing a series of tweets from Rogozin.

"His behavior has been very erratic recently, like Putin," Virts added. "I don't think anything bad is going to happen. I hope we can maintain our partnership, but the things that Putin has been doing are so dramatically over the red line."

Rogozin has appeared several times in public with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a recent visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome last month when Russia hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 