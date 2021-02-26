Russian diplomats exit North Korea by hand-pushed trolley

The Russian Foreign Ministry posted images on its Twitter account that showed diplomats from the country and family leaving North Korea on a hand-pushed trolley due to Pyongyang’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The ministry said the photos were taken on Feb. 25, and included eight employees who worked at the Russian embassy in North Korea. The trip was called "long and difficult." One image showed suitcases, children and what looked like tired smiles.

The BBC pointed out that Pyongyang claims that it had zero coronavirus infections, which international health officials doubt. The country is famous for its secrecy. The report said that the ministry posted on Facebook that North Korea’s border has been closed for a year.